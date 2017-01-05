Click on the bee to enter Pali Bee 2017!

Home Spotlight: Stunning Palisades Modern December 8, 2016 Beauty abounds both indoors and outdoors at this Pacific Palisades home. Completely redone inside and out with high-quality materials and finishes, this one-level modern Architectural comes with picturesque views of both the ocean and mountains. This single-family, 3,260-square-foot home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. There is a beautiful office, or

Virginia Bruce: The Hollywood Singer Who Became the First Mayor of the Palisades December 8, 2016 By MICHAEL OLDHAM | Special to the Palisadian-Post Virginia Bruce was an original Goldwyn Girl during a creative height of the Hollywood musical in the 1930s whose most famous moment may have been introducing the world to Cole Porter's classic "I've Got You Under My Skin." She was also, for 40 years, a well-known figure around

More for Sale…Fewer Selling and Taking Longer December 8, 2016 By MICHAEL EDLEN | Special to the Palisadian Post As of Nov. 30, there were 92 single-family Palisades residences listed in the Multiple Listing Service (M.L.S.), which is 19 percent higher than this time last year. So far this year 238 Palisades homes have sold, which is a ten percent decrease over last year at this