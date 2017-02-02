There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.
Q: I have two kids—a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl—and we just lost our family dog, who we’ve had since before the kids were born. The kids are understandably very upset. Do you think it’s a good idea to get a new dog, or is it better to wait to give them time to Read the full article…
Rarely does a property of such presence and privacy become available for sale. Echoing the essence of Martha’s Vineyard, the Red Door Homes team introduce their latest jewel. The large 9,763-square-foot lot provides 180 degree Pacific Ocean vistas with easy access to the beach. The private yard is perfect for coastal and relaxed entertaining. Private Read the full article…
Marco Rufo has worked all over the world, but his work in Pacific Palisades as a broker associate and luxury properties specialist with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices keeps the Sunset Mesa resident passionate about his career today. The award-winning real estate professional with over 20 years of experience was born in a small town called San Read the full article…
By JOHN HARLOW | Editor-in-Chief From “The Cosby Show” to “Nurse Jackie,” Caryn Mandabach has produced television gold. Now she is hoping she can do the same with her own home in the Palisades. Coldwell Banker is listing her 6,980-square-foot home on Napoli Drive for $12.5 million. It’s on an approximately one-acre site overlooking the Riviera Read the full article…
By MICHAEL EDLEN | Special to the Palisadian-Post As of Dec. 31, 2016, only 60 single-family Palisades residences were listed in the Multiple Listing Service. The current level of inventory is slightly lower than 2015’s Dec. 31 available inventory. A total of 256 homes were sold in the Palisades in 2016, which is 11 percent lower Read the full article…