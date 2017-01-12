Beach Hazard Statement

Pali Life

It Only Takes a Moment: How Palisadian Jake Steinfeld Creates Fitness “Moments” All Over the Country

January 12, 2017

Our Town

January 12, 2017

It’s a ‘Picnic’ with Theatre Palisades

January 12, 2017

Taming the Wildcats: Pali High Boys Hoops Shoots Down University, 73-59, in Western League Opener

January 12, 2017

Boys Soccer Stunned by South Gate

Boys Soccer Stunned by South Gate

January 12, 2017

Wrestlers Place Second at Arroyo Classic

Wrestlers Place Second at Arroyo Classic

January 12, 2017

Dolphins Display Finishing Kick in Camino Classic

Dolphins Display Finishing Kick in Camino Classic

January 12, 2017

Nothing but Net

January 5, 2017

Three Pali High Football Players Earn All-City Honors

Three Pali High Football Players Earn All-City Honors

January 5, 2017

Dolphins Toughen Up at Dorsey

January 5, 2017

Andrew Rhames Wins Final Post Football Contest

January 5, 2017

Marissa Williams Runs Strong at Cal

January 5, 2017

Four Pali High Girls Make All-City Volleyball Squad

Four Pali High Girls Make All-City Volleyball Squad

January 5, 2017

HOME SPOTLIGHT: Martha’s Vineyard Lighthouse

January 12, 2017

Rarely does a property of such presence and privacy become available for sale. Echoing the essence of Martha’s Vineyard, the Red Door Homes team introduce their latest jewel. The large 9,763-square-foot lot provides 180 degree Pacific Ocean vistas with easy access to the beach. The private yard is perfect for coastal and relaxed entertaining. Private Read the full article…

Introducing Palisadian-Post’s Real Estate Columnist: Marco Rufo

January 12, 2017

Marco Rufo has worked all over the world, but his work in Pacific Palisades as a broker associate and luxury properties specialist with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices keeps the Sunset Mesa resident passionate about his career today. The award-winning real estate professional with over 20 years of experience was born in a small town called San Read the full article…

‘Peaky’ TV Producer Sells Up

January 12, 2017

By JOHN HARLOW | Editor-in-Chief From “The Cosby Show” to “Nurse Jackie,” Caryn Mandabach has produced television gold. Now she is hoping she can do the same with her own home in the Palisades. Coldwell Banker is listing her 6,980-square-foot home on Napoli Drive for $12.5 million. It’s on an approximately one-acre site overlooking the Riviera Read the full article…

Palisades Sees Drop in Listed Single-Family Residences

January 12, 2017

By MICHAEL EDLEN | Special to the Palisadian-Post As of Dec. 31, 2016, only 60 single-family Palisades residences were listed in the Multiple Listing Service. The current level of inventory is slightly lower than 2015’s Dec. 31 available inventory. A total of 256 homes were sold in the Palisades in 2016, which is 11 percent lower Read the full article…

